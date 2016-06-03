Roasted Garlic & Salt Corn Topper

Skip slathering your corn with butter--and all that saturated fat--and try roasted garlic and a bit of kosher salt instead!

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1997

10 mins
6

  • Separate the garlic cloves, leaving them unpeeled. Toast garlic in a cast-iron skillet over medium heat, stirring often, until soft and blackened in spots, 8 to 10 minutes. Peel and mash garlic with salt. Spread on hot corn.

11 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 2.5g; dietary fiber 0.2g; sugars 0.1g; vitamin a iu 0.7IU; vitamin c 2.3mg; folate 0.2mcg; calcium 13.6mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1.9mg; potassium 30.1mg; sodium 94.6mg.
Free Food
