Roasted Garlic & Salt Corn Topper
Skip slathering your corn with butter--and all that saturated fat--and try roasted garlic and a bit of kosher salt instead!
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1997
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
11 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 2.5g; dietary fiber 0.2g; sugars 0.1g; vitamin a iu 0.7IU; vitamin c 2.3mg; folate 0.2mcg; calcium 13.6mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1.9mg; potassium 30.1mg; sodium 94.6mg.
Exchanges:
Free Food