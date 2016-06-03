EatingWell Creme Fraiche

Traditional crème fraîche is a thinner, richer version of sour cream. Here we cut the fat by whisking sour cream and yogurt together. Try on baked potatoes.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

5 mins
16

Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix sour cream and yogurt together in a small bowl until smooth. Stir in sugar, if desired.

1 tablespoon
14 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 0.9g; sugars 0.6g; fat 0.9g; saturated fat 0.6g; cholesterol 3.1mg; vitamin a iu 28.4IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 1.7mcg; calcium 23mg; magnesium 2.2mg; potassium 29.2mg; sodium 12.6mg.
Free Food
