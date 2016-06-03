Fast & Fresh Strawberry Jam

This quick and easy jam will surely become a summer staple when plump strawberries are in season.

Ruth Cousineau
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 1997

Credit: Jacob Fox

25 mins
80

Ingredients

Directions

  • Crush berries in a large bowl with a potato masher. Stir in sugar and lemon juice. Let stand until very juicy, about 10 minutes.

  • Combine water and pectin in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat and boil, stirring, for 1 minute. Very gradually stir into strawberry mixture. Stir for 3 minutes, dissolving any lumps.

  • Spoon jam into five 8-ounce sterilized jelly jars, leaving 1/2 inch of headspace. Wipe rims clean, place lids on jars and screw bands on firmly. Let stand until set, not more than 24 hours.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: The jam will keep in the refrigerator for up to 3 weeks or in the freezer for up to 3 months

1 tablespoon
24 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 6.2g; dietary fiber 0.2g; sugars 5.4g; vitamin a iu 0.9IU; vitamin c 4.4mg; folate 1.8mcg; calcium 1.3mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1mg; potassium 11.6mg; sodium 1.4mg.
Free Food
