Coffee-Banana Smoothie

Quick, easy shake. I have been going to the gym in the mornings and don't like to eat a meal before I go but need something to keep my blood sugar stable. This shake took moments to make in a blender and was quite tasty. I was expecting it to be bland but the coffee and banana had a lovely taste and I didn't need to add sugar. This was pleasant alternative to can of slim shake that I used to have and without the sugar, and additives. Pros: Took only 2 mins to make