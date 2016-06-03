Coffee-Banana Smoothie
Tofu packs protein and adds creaminess in this easy smoothie recipe for an easy way to start your day.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1 1/2 cup
Per Serving:
186 calories; protein 10g; carbohydrates 29.8g; dietary fiber 2.4g; sugars 21.1g; fat 3.7g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 7.6mg; vitamin a iu 336.7IU; vitamin c 5.1mg; folate 19.4mcg; calcium 195.7mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 36.2mg; potassium 475.7mg; sodium 93.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 6g.
Exchanges:
1/2 fat-free milk, 1/2 medium-fat protein, 1 fruit, 1/2 other carbohydrates