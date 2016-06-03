Coffee-Banana Smoothie

1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Tofu packs protein and adds creaminess in this easy smoothie recipe for an easy way to start your day.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
5 mins
Servings:
2

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine milk, tofu, banana,1 tablespoon sugar, coffee powder and ice cubes in a blender. Blend until very frothy. Taste and add more sugar, if needed. Pour into glasses and sprinkle with cinnamon, if desired. Serve immediately.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 1/2 cup
Per Serving:
186 calories; protein 10g; carbohydrates 29.8g; dietary fiber 2.4g; sugars 21.1g; fat 3.7g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 7.6mg; vitamin a iu 336.7IU; vitamin c 5.1mg; folate 19.4mcg; calcium 195.7mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 36.2mg; potassium 475.7mg; sodium 93.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 6g.
Exchanges:

1/2 fat-free milk, 1/2 medium-fat protein, 1 fruit, 1/2 other carbohydrates

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 11/23/2021