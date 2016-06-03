Strawberry-Orange Compote with Cardamom Syrup

Try pouring this cardamom-infused simple syrup poured over whatever fresh fruit you have on hand.

Ruth Cousineau
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 1997

total:
15 mins
Servings:
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place fruit in a serving bowl. Heat sugar, water and cardamom pods until the sugar has dissolved. Pour over the fruit.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
105 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 26.7g; dietary fiber 2.2g; sugars 23.3g; fat 0.3g; vitamin a iu 95.1IU; vitamin c 63mg; folate 29.2mcg; calcium 27.3mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 13.4mg; potassium 168.8mg; sodium 1.8mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 fruit, 1 other carbohydrate
