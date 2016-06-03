Honeyed Strawberry Syrup

A touch of honey sweetens this strawberry syrup. Serve it warm over your favorite pancake or waffle recipe.

Ruth Cousineau
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 1997

total:
15 mins
Servings:
16

Ingredients

Directions

  • Slice strawberries and combine in a saucepan with lemon juice and honey. Heat over low heat for 15 minutes.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
22 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 5.7g; dietary fiber 0.4g; sugars 5.2g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 2.2IU; vitamin c 10.8mg; folate 4.5mcg; calcium 3.2mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 2.5mg; potassium 30.8mg; sodium 0.4mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 other carbohydrate
