Strawberry-Raspberry Sauce

Turn fresh-picked strawberries and raspberries into a delightful sauce to serve with frozen yogurt, sorbet or angel food cake.

Ruth Cousineau
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 1997

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
30 mins
Servings:
32

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Slice strawberries and place in a saucepan with raspberries, sugar, water and arrowroot. Cook, stirring, over medium heat, until sauce reaches a simmer and thickens. Cool.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
18 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 4.6g; dietary fiber 0.4g; sugars 3.8g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 2.3IU; vitamin c 6.3mg; folate 3mcg; calcium 2.6mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 2mg; potassium 19.7mg; sodium 0.3mg.
Exchanges:

Free Food
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022