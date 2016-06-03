Cilantro & Pumpkin Seed Pesto

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Serve this nutty, spicy pesto with Vegetarian Enchiladas, Blueberry-Beef Burgers, black beans, grilled chicken or fish.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 1997

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
10 mins
Servings:
11

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Lightly toast pumpkin seeds in a small heavy skillet over medium heat, for about 2 minutes. Place in a blender or food processor; add jalapenos, cilantro, sour cream and lime juice. Blend until smooth. Season with salt.

    Advertisement

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
30 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 0.9g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 0.2g; fat 2.6g; saturated fat 0.8g; cholesterol 2.1mg; vitamin a iu 146.7IU; vitamin c 3.7mg; folate 4.5mcg; calcium 8.8mg; iron 0.4mg; magnesium 24.3mg; potassium 52.8mg; sodium 19.1mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022