Cilantro & Pumpkin Seed Pesto
Serve this nutty, spicy pesto with Vegetarian Enchiladas, Blueberry-Beef Burgers, black beans, grilled chicken or fish.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 1997
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
30 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 0.9g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 0.2g; fat 2.6g; saturated fat 0.8g; cholesterol 2.1mg; vitamin a iu 146.7IU; vitamin c 3.7mg; folate 4.5mcg; calcium 8.8mg; iron 0.4mg; magnesium 24.3mg; potassium 52.8mg; sodium 19.1mg.
Exchanges:
1/2 fat