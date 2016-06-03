Garlic-Yogurt Sauce

This cooling yet pungent sauce gives a quick lift to both the Veggie-Burger Pitas and the Curried Chickpea Burritos.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 1997

10 mins
8

  • Mash garlic and 1/4 teaspoon salt together with the side of a chef's knife to form a paste. (Alternatively, mash garlic and salt in a mortar with a pestle.) Place in a bowl and stir in yogurt. Season with more salt to taste.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
9 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 1.3g; sugars 1.2g; cholesterol 0.3mg; vitamin a iu 1.1IU; vitamin c 0.3mg; folate 1.9mcg; calcium 31.2mg; magnesium 3mg; potassium 40.6mg; sodium 84.5mg.
Free Food
