Fresh Mint & Chile Sauce

This spicy bright green sauce, a traditional Indian condiment, is superb on grilled chicken, lamb or salmon, with basmati rice.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 1997

10 mins
8

Directions

  • Place sugar and salt in a blender or mini food processor. With the motor running, drop ginger, chile and garlic through the feed tube and process until minced.

  • Add mint and vinegar and pulse until finely chopped, stopping to scrape down sides of workbowl as needed. Transfer to a small serving bowl. Serve within 30 minutes.

1 tablespoon
16 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 3.3g; dietary fiber 1.6g; sugars 1.1g; fat 0.2g; saturated fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 931.5IU; vitamin c 3.5mg; folate 24.2mcg; calcium 46.4mg; iron 2.7mg; magnesium 14.9mg; potassium 111.4mg; sodium 152.4mg.
Free Food
