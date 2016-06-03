Fresh Mint & Chile Sauce
This spicy bright green sauce, a traditional Indian condiment, is superb on grilled chicken, lamb or salmon, with basmati rice.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 1997
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
16 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 3.3g; dietary fiber 1.6g; sugars 1.1g; fat 0.2g; saturated fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 931.5IU; vitamin c 3.5mg; folate 24.2mcg; calcium 46.4mg; iron 2.7mg; magnesium 14.9mg; potassium 111.4mg; sodium 152.4mg.
Exchanges:
Free Food