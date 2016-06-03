Fig Nugget Muffins
Perfect for a lazy Sunday morning, these not-too-sweet grain-rich muffins have a surprise center “nugget” of gooey honey and figs, eliminating the need for jam or butter. Freeze leftovers for a midweek breakfast treat.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 1997
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
DIY Muffin Cups: Make your next batch of muffins or cupcakes the ultimate grab-and-go treat by lining your tin with muffin liners. No liners? No problem. Use 5-inch squares of parchment paper, coat each muffin cup with cooking spray, and push each square into the cups using a small can or bottle, pressing the paper up the sides. (It's OK if some of the paper is sticking out over the rim.) Fill each cup as directed.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
232 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 39.5g; dietary fiber 3.3g; sugars 19g; fat 7.5g; saturated fat 0.7g; cholesterol 15.9mg; vitamin a iu 43.5IU; vitamin c 5.2mg; folate 14.5mcg; calcium 92.9mg; iron 1.1mg; magnesium 32.3mg; potassium 192.8mg; sodium 178.2mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:
3 other carbohydrate, 1 1/2 fat