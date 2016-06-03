Fig Nugget Muffins

Rating: 4 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Perfect for a lazy Sunday morning, these not-too-sweet grain-rich muffins have a surprise center “nugget” of gooey honey and figs, eliminating the need for jam or butter. Freeze leftovers for a midweek breakfast treat.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 1997

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
40 mins
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Fig nuggets
Muffin batter

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Coat 12 muffin cups with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • To prepare fig nuggets: Combine figs, hazelnuts (or walnuts) and cinnamon in a food processor; pulse until the figs are finely chopped. Add orange juice and honey and pulse until the mixture forms a paste. Set aside.

  • To prepare muffin batter: Whisk egg, egg white and brown sugar in a medium bowl until smooth. Add yogurt, oil, orange zest, orange juice and vanilla and whisk until blended. Stir in oat bran.

  • Whisk whole-wheat flour, all-purpose flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a large bowl. Make a well in the dry ingredients; add the wet ingredients and stir with a rubber spatula until just combined. Spoon about half the batter into the prepared muffin cups. Place a scant tablespoon of the reserved fig mixture in the center of each muffin. Top with remaining batter. Sprinkle with nuts.

  • Bake the muffins until the tops are golden brown and spring back when touched lightly, 15 to 25 minutes. Let cool in the pan for 5 minutes. Loosen edges and turn muffins out onto a wire rack to cool.

Tips

DIY Muffin Cups: Make your next batch of muffins or cupcakes the ultimate grab-and-go treat by lining your tin with muffin liners. No liners? No problem. Use 5-inch squares of parchment paper, coat each muffin cup with cooking spray, and push each square into the cups using a small can or bottle, pressing the paper up the sides. (It's OK if some of the paper is sticking out over the rim.) Fill each cup as directed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
232 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 39.5g; dietary fiber 3.3g; sugars 19g; fat 7.5g; saturated fat 0.7g; cholesterol 15.9mg; vitamin a iu 43.5IU; vitamin c 5.2mg; folate 14.5mcg; calcium 92.9mg; iron 1.1mg; magnesium 32.3mg; potassium 192.8mg; sodium 178.2mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

3 other carbohydrate, 1 1/2 fat

Advertisement

Reviews (2)

Read More Reviews
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
10/30/2011
I think the recipe is excellent and I cannot wait to try it. The only thing that will change is the use of the low fat garbage that so many people seem to push. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
10/30/2011
Why a Food Processor? Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
10/30/2011
I have always liked muffins with fruit and nuts combined and complete with a whole grain base for healthier eating habits. Instead of orange juice and honey I used lemon juice and natural cane sugar for a good tasting muffin that is great for breakfast or at snack time. Read More
Advertisement
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
10/30/2011
I have always liked a muffin with fruit and nuts and a whole grain base for healthy snacking at meal time. Instead of orange juice and honey I used lemon juice and pure cane sugar for a great combination and awesome flavor. Read More
lfrose2003@hotmail.com
Rating: 4 stars
10/30/2011
I liked the breading but not the filling. Made the muffins again and put some apricot preserves mix with dried apricots in the center. New favorite breakfast muffin. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
10/30/2011
Sounds yummy want to try making it right away but dont hav all the ingredients! SMK Read More
Advertisement
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
10/30/2011
I was very interested in this recipe until I saw how many carbs...way too many for my diet!! Read More
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/29/2021