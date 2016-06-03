Fig Nugget Muffins

1 of 2

Rating: 4 stars I think the recipe is excellent and I cannot wait to try it. The only thing that will change is the use of the low fat garbage that so many people seem to push.

Rating: 4 stars Why a Food Processor?

Rating: 4 stars I have always liked muffins with fruit and nuts combined and complete with a whole grain base for healthier eating habits. Instead of orange juice and honey I used lemon juice and natural cane sugar for a good tasting muffin that is great for breakfast or at snack time.

Rating: 4 stars I liked the breading but not the filling. Made the muffins again and put some apricot preserves mix with dried apricots in the center. New favorite breakfast muffin.

Rating: 4 stars Sounds yummy want to try making it right away but dont hav all the ingredients! SMK