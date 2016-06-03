Roasted Red Pepper Rouille

Rouille is a red chile pepper mayonnaise, traditionally served as an accompaniment to fish stews. Try this roasted pepper version on grilled or steamed fish or as a dip for raw fennel.

Susanne A. Davis
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 1997

20 mins
20 mins
Servings: 8
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine garlic, water and saffron in a small saucepan. Cover and cook over very low heat just until steaming, about 2 minutes. (Alternatively, in a small microwave-safe bowl, combine garlic, water and saffron. Cover with plastic wrap, prick with a knife to vent and microwave on medium for 1 minute.) Remove from heat and let stand for 2 minutes.

  • Combine garlic mixture, roasted red peppers, mayonnaise, salt and cayenne in a blender or food processor; blend until smooth. Transfer to a serving bowl.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
28 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 3.7g; sugars 0.1g; fat 0.5g; saturated fat 0.1g; cholesterol 0.6mg; vitamin a iu 308.5IU; vitamin c 1.2mg; folate 0.2mcg; calcium 7.3mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 0.2mg; potassium 3.1mg; sodium 233mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 vegetable
