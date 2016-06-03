Turkish Red Pepper Spread
Enriched with walnuts and olive oil, a jar of roasted peppers quickly turns into muhammara, a spread from southeast Turkey. Serve on Toasted Pita Crisps or crisp sesame crackers
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Tip: To make fresh breadcrumbs: Trim crusts from firm sandwich bread. Tear bread into pieces and process in a food processor until coarse crumbs form. One slice of bread makes about 1/3 cup crumbs.
Nutrition Facts
1/2 vegetable, 1/2 fat