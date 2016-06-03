Turkish Red Pepper Spread

Enriched with walnuts and olive oil, a jar of roasted peppers quickly turns into muhammara, a spread from southeast Turkey. Serve on Toasted Pita Crisps or crisp sesame crackers

Susanne A. Davis
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 1997

15 mins
12

  • Toast walnuts in a small dry skillet over medium heat, stirring, until fragrant, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl and let cool.

  • Combine all ingredients in a food processor and process until smooth. Adjust seasoning with more lemon juice and salt, if desired.

Tip: To make fresh breadcrumbs: Trim crusts from firm sandwich bread. Tear bread into pieces and process in a food processor until coarse crumbs form. One slice of bread makes about 1/3 cup crumbs.

1 tablespoon
51 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 4.1g; dietary fiber 0.6g; sugars 0.3g; fat 3g; saturated fat 0.3g; vitamin a iu 228IU; vitamin c 1.4mg; folate 2.7mcg; calcium 8.9mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 7.7mg; potassium 13.8mg; sodium 119.4mg.
1/2 vegetable, 1/2 fat
