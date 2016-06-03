Grapes & Strawberries in Grappa
Sweetened grappa gives fresh fruit a decidedly Greek flavor. Try serving this over lightly sweetened ricotta for a special treat.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 1997
Ingredient note: Grappa is an Italian spirit, distilled from the residue of grapes remaining in the wine press after the juice has been extracted for wine. You can substitute kirsch or Framboise.
203 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 32.3g; dietary fiber 2.2g; sugars 27.8g; fat 0.4g; saturated fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 48.3IU; vitamin c 56.5mg; folate 24.1mcg; calcium 20mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 15.7mg; potassium 251.1mg; sodium 2.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 fruit, 1 other carbohydrate