Grapes & Strawberries in Grappa

Sweetened grappa gives fresh fruit a decidedly Greek flavor. Try serving this over lightly sweetened ricotta for a special treat.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 1997

total:
2 hrs
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine sugar, grappa and lemon juice in a small saucepan. Place over low heat, swirling just until sugar dissolves.

  • Combine strawberries, grapes and grappa syrup In a medium bowl. Refrigerate until cold. Serve garnished with mint sprigs.

Tips

Ingredient note: Grappa is an Italian spirit, distilled from the residue of grapes remaining in the wine press after the juice has been extracted for wine. You can substitute kirsch or Framboise.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
203 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 32.3g; dietary fiber 2.2g; sugars 27.8g; fat 0.4g; saturated fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 48.3IU; vitamin c 56.5mg; folate 24.1mcg; calcium 20mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 15.7mg; potassium 251.1mg; sodium 2.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 fruit, 1 other carbohydrate
