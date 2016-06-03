Cucumber-Mint Raita
Tame the heat of curries with this cool sauce, or serve it on Curried Cashew Burgers.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 1997
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
7 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 0.8g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 0.7g; fat 0.2g; saturated fat 0.1g; cholesterol 0.5mg; vitamin a iu 16.8IU; vitamin c 0.4mg; folate 1.9mcg; calcium 17.7mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 2.3mg; potassium 28.8mg; sodium 27.5mg.
Exchanges:
Free Food