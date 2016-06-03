Curried Potatoes with Cauliflower

This tangy Indian curry, full of potatoes, cauliflower and carrots, is topped with a cooling cucumber raita. Serve over brown basmati rice.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 1997

total:
50 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Toast mustard seeds in a small dry skillet over low heat, stirring constantly, until they start to pop, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl to cool.

  • Heat oil in a Dutch oven or soup pot over medium-low heat. Add onions, sugar and salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until deep golden, 10 to 15 minutes. (Add 1 or 2 tablespoons water if mixture starts to burn.) Add garlic, ginger, jalapenos, coriander, curry powder and the toasted mustard seeds; cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 2 minutes more.

  • Add potatoes and water; bring to a simmer. Cover and cook until tender, about 10 minutes. Add cauliflower and carrots and simmer, covered, until tender and the sauce has thickened, about 10 minutes more. Adjust seasonings with salt and pepper. Transfer to a serving dish or individual plates and garnish with cilantro and toasted nuts. Serve with Cucumber-Mint Raita.

Tips

Tip: To toast chopped nuts: Place in a small dry skillet and cook over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant and lightly browned, 2 to 4 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
273 calories; protein 10.9g; carbohydrates 47.9g; dietary fiber 9.6g; sugars 14.5g; fat 6.3g; saturated fat 1.2g; cholesterol 3.7mg; vitamin a iu 10349IU; vitamin c 107.2mg; folate 123.6mcg; calcium 236.7mg; iron 2.8mg; magnesium 63.1mg; potassium 1446.2mg; sodium 577mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 starch, 3 vegetable, 1/2 fat-free milk, 1 fat

