Cranberry Vinaigrette

A few staples make a tangy-sweet salad dressing which goes particularly well with bitter greens.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 1996

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
5 hrs
Servings:
2

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine all ingredients in a glass jar with a tight-fitting lid and shake until well blended.

    Advertisement

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for several days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 tablespoons
Per Serving:
118 calories; carbohydrates 6.2g; sugars 4.8g; fat 10.5g; saturated fat 1.5g; vitamin a iu 3.1IU; vitamin c 4.2mg; calcium 1.1mg; magnesium 0.5mg; potassium 4.5mg; sodium 268.2mg.
Exchanges:

2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/08/2022