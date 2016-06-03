One-Bowl Chocolate Cake

I used only brown sugar, but less than 3/4 cups of sugar altogether. I also added more buttermilk than needed, used less oil(olive oil) and skipped the coffee step. To "spice up" the cake I added ~75g sour cherries (because I love them in cakes). I baked it for 17-20 min (should've baked it for a little less long though) in a doubletta cooking system and it turned out very fluffy, sweet (although i used 1/3 of the quantity of sugar), didn't stick to my pan and this way it had less calories per slice (168 cal-8 slices in total). I tried a variation of this recipe by using 2 bananas instead of too much flour and ditched the cocoa powder. It was very moist and didn't grow (because of the bananas) but it tasted very "bananey" and had less calories/ slice (109 cal -8 slices in total). I baked it for 15 min in the same cooking system, turned out great. I will definitely try it again. Pros: easy to make, low in calories, easily customizable;