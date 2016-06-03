One-Bowl Chocolate Cake

This easy-to-make chocolate cake is dark, moist, and rich, and it's made with healthful canola oil and whole-wheat flour. Plus, it only dirties one bowl! It's not quite as easy as boxed cake mix, but our simple 3-step recipe gives you an entirely homemade cake in about an hour.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

Recipe Summary

total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
12

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat a 9-inch round cake pan with cooking spray. Line the pan with a circle of wax paper.

  • Whisk flour, granulated sugar, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a large bowl. Add buttermilk, brown sugar, egg, oil and vanilla. Beat with an electric mixer on medium speed for 2 minutes. Add hot coffee and beat to blend. (The batter will be quite thin.) Pour the batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake the cake until a skewer inserted in the center comes out clean, 30 to 35 minutes. Cool in the pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes; remove from the pan, peel off the wax paper and let cool completely. Dust the top with confectioners' sugar before slicing.

Tips

Ingredient Note: Whole-wheat pastry flour, lower in protein than regular whole-wheat flour, has less gluten-forming potential, making it a better choice for tender baked goods. You can find it in the natural-foods section of large supermarkets and natural-foods stores. Store in the freezer.

Tip: No buttermilk? You can use buttermilk powder prepared according to package directions. Or make “sour milk”: mix 1 tablespoon lemon juice or vinegar to 1 cup milk.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
139 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 26.6g; dietary fiber 1.8g; sugars 18.5g; fat 3.2g; saturated fat 0.5g; cholesterol 15.7mg; vitamin a iu 22.5IU; folate 3mcg; calcium 37.9mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 13.7mg; potassium 62.6mg; sodium 212.4mg; added sugar 18g.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 other carbohydrate
