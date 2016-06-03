White Bean Puree

Aromatic sage flavors this white bean puree.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

total:
20 mins
Servings:
16

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Pour water into a saucepan, add garlic and bring to a boil over high heat. Add beans and return to a boil. Drain the beans and garlic, reserving 1/4 cup of the cooking liquid.

  • Transfer the beans and garlic to a food processor. Add oil and process, adding just enough of the reserved cooking liquid to make a thick, smooth paste. Stir in sage and season to taste with salt and pepper.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
267 calories; protein 18.3g; carbohydrates 55.3g; dietary fiber 21.1g; fat 2.4g; saturated fat 0.3g; vitamin a iu 16.2IU; vitamin c 0.9mg; folate 0.1mcg; calcium 16.2mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 4.1mg; potassium 20.3mg; sodium 1058.6mg.
Exchanges:

Free Food
