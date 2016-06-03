Hot Fudge Sauce

Keep a jar of this hot fudge sauce on hand for emergency chocolate cravings.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
20 mins
Servings:
24

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk together milk, cocoa and coffee in a small heavy saucepan until smooth. Whisk in condensed milk and sugar. Whisking constantly, bring to a simmer over low heat; scrape bottom of pan frequently with whisk to prevent sauce from sticking and scorching. Continue to simmer for 1 minute, whisking constantly.

  • Remove from heat and stir in vanilla, chocolate chips and salt.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate in a glass jar for up to 2 weeks. Reheat in the microwave or by placing the jar in a pot of simmering water.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
41 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 8.3g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 7.6g; fat 0.4g; saturated fat 0.2g; cholesterol 1.1mg; vitamin a iu 26.6IU; folate 0.4mcg; calcium 23.4mg; iron 0.4mg; magnesium 6mg; potassium 73.1mg; sodium 15.1mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 other carbohydrate
