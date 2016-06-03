Candied Orange Zest

Easy to make, candied orange zest is a beautiful, edible garnish for many desserts.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 1996

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
25 mins
Servings:
5

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Remove orange zest in long strips with a vegetable peeler. Cut the strips lengthwise into julienne strips. Place the zest in a saucepan, cover with cold water and bring to a simmer; cook for 5 minutes. Drain and return the zest to the pan. Add sugar and 1/2 cup water; bring to a simmer. Cook over low heat until the zest is translucent and tender, about 10 minutes. With a fork, remove the candied orange zest to a piece of wax paper to cool.

    Advertisement

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Store in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
79 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 20.4g; dietary fiber 0.6g; sugars 18.9g; vitamin a iu 25IU; vitamin c 8.1mg; folate 1.8mcg; calcium 9.8mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1.3mg; potassium 13mg; sodium 0.4mg.
Exchanges:

1 other carbohydrate
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022