Clam Salsa

Canned clams stirred into prepared salsa is the perfect appetizer for unexpected company. Serve with tortilla chips or baked pita crisps.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1996

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
10 mins
Servings:
16

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine clams, salsa, parsley and lime juice in a small bowl.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
14 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 1.5g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 0.6g; fat 0.3g; saturated fat 0.1g; cholesterol 7.1mg; vitamin a iu 151.9IU; vitamin c 1mg; folate 1.4mcg; calcium 16.1mg; iron 2.3mg; magnesium 2.7mg; potassium 48.6mg; sodium 159.1mg.
Exchanges:

Free Food
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022