Clam Salsa
Canned clams stirred into prepared salsa is the perfect appetizer for unexpected company. Serve with tortilla chips or baked pita crisps.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1996
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
14 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 1.5g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 0.6g; fat 0.3g; saturated fat 0.1g; cholesterol 7.1mg; vitamin a iu 151.9IU; vitamin c 1mg; folate 1.4mcg; calcium 16.1mg; iron 2.3mg; magnesium 2.7mg; potassium 48.6mg; sodium 159.1mg.
Exchanges:
Free Food