Papaya Relish

The relish is at its best served shortly after it is prepared.

Patsy Jamieson
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1996

10 mins
4

  • With the side of a chef's knife, mash garlic with salt. Transfer to a small bowl and whisk in vinegar, sugar and hot sauce. Add papaya, onion and cilantro; toss gently to mix.

Note: Sambal olek, a mix of chiles, brown sugar and salt, can be found in the Asian section of some large supermarkets and at Asian markets.

45 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 11.1g; dietary fiber 1.5g; sugars 7.5g; fat 0.2g; saturated fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 623.3IU; vitamin c 36mg; folate 26.1mcg; calcium 20.9mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 15.1mg; potassium 153.4mg; sodium 316.1mg.
1/2 vegetable
