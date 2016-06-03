Fresh Mint Chutney

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This tangy herb chutney is delicious with grilled salmon or lamb. For the best results, make it shortly before serving.

Patsy Jamieson
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1996

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
15 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place sugar and salt in a food processor. With the motor running, drop ginger, peppers and garlic through the feed tube; process until very finely chopped. Add mint and pulse until finely chopped. Add vinegar and oil and pulse to mix. Transfer to a small serving bowl. Serve immediately.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
35 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 6.1g; dietary fiber 1.1g; sugars 3.2g; fat 1.3g; saturated fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 558.1IU; vitamin c 5.1mg; folate 15.1mcg; calcium 32.9mg; iron 0.7mg; magnesium 11.4mg; potassium 86.8mg; sodium 389.5mg.
Exchanges:

1 vegetable
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022