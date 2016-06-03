Grilled Lamb with Fresh Mint Chutney

For a refreshing change from mint sauce or mint jelly, try serving lamb chops with an Indian-inspired fresh mint chutney.

Patsy Jamieson
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1996

15 mins
4

  • Prepare Fresh Mint Chutney.

  • Heat gas grill. Rub lamb chops with garlic, then brush with oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill the chops until cooked to desired doneness, 4 to 5 minutes per side for medium-rare. Serve with Fresh Mint Chutney.

Fresh Mint Chutney

290 calories; protein 36.2g; carbohydrates 6.5g; dietary fiber 1.2g; sugars 3.2g; fat 12.6g; saturated fat 3.9g; cholesterol 112.3mg; vitamin a iu 559IU; vitamin c 5.3mg; folate 56mcg; calcium 55.3mg; iron 4mg; magnesium 57.8mg; potassium 561.1mg; sodium 652.8mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
1 vegetable
5 lean meat

