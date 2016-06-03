Grilled Tuna, Orange & Jicama Salad with Red Onion Dressing

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This dinner salad is anything but ordinary! Crunchy jicama, sweet oranges, grilled tuna and a Mexican-inspired dressing combine to really fire up your taste buds.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
45 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Red Onion Dressing
Salad

Directions

  • To prepare dressing: Heat 1 tablespoon oil In a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onions and sugar; cook, stirring constantly, until well browned, 10 to 15 minutes. Add garlic and cook for 1 minute more. Let cool to room temperature.

    Advertisement

  • Transfer 1/4 cup of the browned onions to a blender or food processor. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons oil, vinegar, lime juice and cumin; puree until smooth. Add cilantro and pulse to blend. Season with salt and pepper; set aside.

  • To prepare salad: Preheat grill to medium-high.

  • Combine jicama with the reserved onions in a large bowl.

  • With a sharp knife, remove the skin and white pith from oranges and discard. Working over the large bowl to catch juices, cut the orange segments from their surrounding membrane, letting the segments fall into the bowl with the jicama. Squeeze the juice from the membranes into the bowl. Add bell pepper and toss gently to combine. Season with 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper.

  • Season both sides of tuna with the remaining 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Grill over medium-high heat until just cooked through, 4 to 5 minutes per side. Let rest for 5 minutes before cutting into thin slices. Add the tuna to the jicama mixture.

  • Toss lettuce with the reserved dressing in a large shallow bowl. Spoon the tuna mixture into the center of the greens and serve.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate the dressing and onions (Steps 1-2) for up to 8 hours.

Note: Jicama is a round root vegetable with thin brown skin and white crunchy flesh. It has a slightly sweet and nutty flavor. To peel it, use a small, sharp knife or vegetable peeler, making sure to remove both the papery brown skin and the layer of fibrous flesh just underneath.

Fish on foil: Fish that flakes easily requires a delicate touch to flip on the grill. If you want to skip turning it over when grilling, measure a piece of foil large enough to hold the fish and coat it with cooking spray. Grill the fish on the foil (without turning) until it flakes easily and reaches an internal temperature of 145°F.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
251 calories; protein 21.4g; carbohydrates 23.2g; dietary fiber 6.7g; sugars 11.3g; fat 7.9g; saturated fat 1.2g; cholesterol 29.5mg; vitamin a iu 5260.1IU; vitamin c 80.4mg; folate 70.2mcg; calcium 75.1mg; iron 2.2mg; magnesium 57.2mg; potassium 797.7mg; sodium 250.9mg; thiamin 0.2mg; added sugar 1g.
Exchanges:

1 fruit, 1 vegetable, 2 1/2 lean meat, 1 fat

Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Liz Sundermann-Zinger
Rating: 5 stars
05/19/2017
This was absolutely wonderful! I used a Spring mix/Russian Kale salad instead of the lettuce. Read More
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 06/17/2021