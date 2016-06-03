Lemony Watercress Mayonnaise

Here we flavor plain mayonnaise with watercress and lemon, perfect for tuna salad.

Patsy Jamieson
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1996

total:
10 mins
Servings:
8

Directions

  • Mash the garlic clove and rub the inside of a small bowl with it; discard garlic. Add mayonnaise to the bowl along with watercress, lemon juice and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
26 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 2.3g; sugars 1g; fat 2g; saturated fat 0.5g; vitamin a iu 90.9IU; vitamin c 1.6mg; folate 0.4mcg; calcium 4.4mg; magnesium 0.9mg; potassium 12.5mg; sodium 131.3mg.
Free Food
