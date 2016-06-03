Sesame-Ginger Dressing

Mix this zippy dressing with shredded napa cabbage for an Asian slaw, use it to dress a chicken or pasta salad or dip in cucumber slices.

Patsy Jamieson
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1996

10 mins
8

  • Mash the garlic clove and rub the inside of a small bowl with it; discard. Add mayonnaise to the bowl along with ginger, scallions, vinegar, soy sauce, sesame oil, mustard and honey; stir to blend.

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

1 tablespoon
47 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 4.4g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 1.1g; fat 3.3g; saturated fat 0.5g; cholesterol 3.8mg; vitamin a iu 39.7IU; vitamin c 0.3mg; folate 1.5mcg; calcium 3.5mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1.1mg; potassium 11.7mg; sodium 159.2mg.
1 fat
