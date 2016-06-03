Roasted Red Pepper Spread
Spread this roasted red pepper mayonnaise on grilled chicken or grilled pork sandwiches. It is also quite good on grilled zucchini.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1996
Tip: To oven-roast bell peppers:
1. Preheat oven to 450°F. Place a wire rack on a large baking sheet. Arrange whole bell peppers on the rack.
2. Roast peppers in the center of the oven, turning occasionally with tongs, until blackened in places, 30 to 40 minutes.
3. Transfer the peppers to a large bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Let steam for 10 minutes. Uncover and let cool.
4. With a paring knife, remove stems, skins and seeds. If serving as antipasto, combine accumulated juices with peppers.
Serving Size:1 tablespoon
31 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 3.3g; dietary fiber 0.4g; sugars 1.7g; fat 2.1g; saturated fat 0.5g; vitamin a iu 484.2IU; vitamin c 19.5mg; folate 7.4mcg; calcium 2.7mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 2mg; potassium 35.4mg; sodium 131.3mg.
1/2 vegetable