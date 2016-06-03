Roasted Red Pepper Spread

Spread this roasted red pepper mayonnaise on grilled chicken or grilled pork sandwiches. It is also quite good on grilled zucchini.

Patsy Jamieson
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1996

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
10 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Blot dry the roasted red pepper. Chop to a paste and stir into mayonnaise. Mash garlic to a paste and add to the mayonnaise along with scallions, tomato paste, lemon juice and cumin.

    Advertisement

Tips

Tip: To oven-roast bell peppers:
1. Preheat oven to 450°F. Place a wire rack on a large baking sheet. Arrange whole bell peppers on the rack.
2. Roast peppers in the center of the oven, turning occasionally with tongs, until blackened in places, 30 to 40 minutes.
3. Transfer the peppers to a large bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Let steam for 10 minutes. Uncover and let cool.
4. With a paring knife, remove stems, skins and seeds. If serving as antipasto, combine accumulated juices with peppers.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
31 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 3.3g; dietary fiber 0.4g; sugars 1.7g; fat 2.1g; saturated fat 0.5g; vitamin a iu 484.2IU; vitamin c 19.5mg; folate 7.4mcg; calcium 2.7mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 2mg; potassium 35.4mg; sodium 131.3mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 vegetable
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022