Curry Mayonnaise

This curried mayonnaise is perfect in chicken or tuna salad, or try as a dip for sugar snap peas and cherry tomatoes.

Patsy Jamieson
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1996

total:
10 mins
Servings:
8

  • Toast curry powder in a dry skillet over very low heat for 1 minute; transfer to a small bowl. Add mayonnaise and honey.

1 tablespoon
29 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 3g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 1.7g; fat 2.1g; saturated fat 0.5g; vitamin a iu 0.1IU; folate 0.3mcg; calcium 2.7mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1.3mg; potassium 6.3mg; sodium 130.3mg.
Free Food
