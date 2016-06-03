Chipotle Mayonnaise

Use this chipotle-spiced mayonnaise to dress chicken salad or a corn and red pepper salad. Or serve alongside sliced papaya as an appetizer.

Patsy Jamieson
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 1996

total:
10 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir chipotles and lime juice into mayonnaise.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
26 calories; carbohydrates 2.2g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 1g; fat 2g; saturated fat 0.5g; vitamin a iu 0.3IU; vitamin c 0.2mg; folate 0.1mcg; calcium 0.1mg; magnesium 0.1mg; potassium 0.7mg; sodium 138mg.
Exchanges:

Free Food
