Fresh Tomato Vinaigrette

Grating tomatoes is a terrific technique for getting body into the dressing without adding a lot of oil. Toss this summery dressing with romaine or spinach.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
10 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Set a box grater over a shallow bowl. Rub the cut side of a tomato half against the coarse holes to squeeze out tomato flesh. Discard skin. Repeat with remaining tomato halves.

    Advertisement

  • Skewer garlic clove with a fork and use it to vigorously mix vinegar into the grated tomato. Still mixing, slowly drizzle in oil. Add parsley (or basil) and season with salt and pepper. Discard garlic.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
22 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 1.4g; dietary fiber 0.4g; sugars 0.8g; fat 1.8g; saturated fat 0.3g; vitamin a iu 295.9IU; vitamin c 4.9mg; folate 5.3mcg; calcium 4.6mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 3.8mg; potassium 77.5mg; sodium 38.2mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 vegetable, 1/2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022