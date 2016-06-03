Poppy Seed Dressing

2 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A touch of honey sweetens this poppy seed dressing. Toss with fresh fruit and serve over spinach leaves for a refreshing start to any meal.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 1996

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
10 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk buttermilk, sour cream, honey, lemon juice and poppy seeds in a small bowl until smooth.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 4 days.

Tip: To toast poppy seeds: Place in a small dry skillet and cook over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant and lightly browned, 2 to 4 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 tablespoons
Per Serving:
23 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 3g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 2.6g; fat 1.1g; saturated fat 0.6g; cholesterol 3.2mg; vitamin a iu 31.6IU; vitamin c 0.5mg; folate 1.7mcg; calcium 20.7mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 2.6mg; potassium 25.5mg; sodium 21.4mg; added sugar 2g.
Exchanges:

1/2 fat
