Poppy Seed Dressing
A touch of honey sweetens this poppy seed dressing. Toss with fresh fruit and serve over spinach leaves for a refreshing start to any meal.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 1996
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 4 days.
Tip: To toast poppy seeds: Place in a small dry skillet and cook over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant and lightly browned, 2 to 4 minutes.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:2 tablespoons
Per Serving:
23 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 3g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 2.6g; fat 1.1g; saturated fat 0.6g; cholesterol 3.2mg; vitamin a iu 31.6IU; vitamin c 0.5mg; folate 1.7mcg; calcium 20.7mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 2.6mg; potassium 25.5mg; sodium 21.4mg; added sugar 2g.
Exchanges:
1/2 fat