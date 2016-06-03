Cold Cucumber Soup

Tangy buttermilk and fresh mint make this chilled soup a refreshing starter in the summer.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 1996

10 mins
4

  • Place garlic clove on a cutting board and sprinkle with salt. Mash with the side of a chef's knife into a smooth paste. Transfer to a blender.

  • Reserving 1/2 cup of cucumbers for garnish, add the remaining cucumbers to the blender along with buttermilk, mint leaves, vinegar and ice cubes; blend until smooth. Taste and adjust seasonings with salt and pepper. Ladle into bowls and garnish with the reserved cucumbers and mint sprigs.

Per Serving:
57 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 8.1g; dietary fiber 1.4g; sugars 6.2g; fat 1.1g; saturated fat 0.5g; cholesterol 3.7mg; vitamin a iu 370.5IU; vitamin c 6.2mg; folate 29.2mcg; calcium 138.7mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 30.1mg; potassium 349.9mg; sodium 470.1mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
2 vegetable

EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
10/30/2011
It has been SO hot and this was amazingly refreshing! I added shrimp and diced some of the cucumber to make it more of a meal and the hubby and I loved it. Read More
IRISHIZ7
Rating: 3 stars
08/03/2012
I didn't put quite as much salt in and still thought it was a bit salty for our tastes. Other than that it was good - cool and refreshing and a bit different with mint instead of dill. Read More
