EatingWell's Tex-Mex Dip

Serve with low-fat baked tortilla chips.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Holiday Issue 1996

total:
25 mins
Servings:
16

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine refried beans, taco sauce (or salsa), chili powder and cumin in a medium bowl. Combine corn, red and green peppers, jalapenos, scallions and lime juice in another medium bowl. Season with salt and pepper.

  • Combine avocado and 2 tablespoons yogurt cheese (or sour cream) in a small bowl; season with hot sauce. Toss together tomatoes and cilantro in another small bowl.

  • To assemble the dip: Spread the bean mixture on a serving platter and top with the corn mixture. Spread the remaining yogurt cheese (or sour cream) over the corn, followed by the avocado mixture. Spoon the tomatoes over the top with a slotted spoon. Sprinkle with cheese.

Tips

Tip: To make 1 1/2 cups of yogurt cheese, line a colander with a large cotton towel or double thickness of cheesecloth, and place the colander in the sink. Pour in 4 1/2 cups low-fat yogurt. After 15 minutes, transfer the colander to a bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 24 hours or overnight. Gathering the edges of the towel together, gently squeeze out any remaining liquid. Transfer the yogurt cheese to a separate container. Refrigerate until ready to use. Keeps 1 week.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
156 calories; protein 10.9g; carbohydrates 23.1g; dietary fiber 5.1g; sugars 8.3g; fat 2.7g; saturated fat 0.6g; cholesterol 2.6mg; vitamin a iu 638IU; vitamin c 19.9mg; folate 35.8mcg; calcium 212.4mg; iron 1.7mg; magnesium 30mg; potassium 406.5mg; sodium 376.1mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 1/2 fat-free milk, 1/2 lean meat, 1/2 fat
