EatingWell's Tex-Mex Dip

Tip: To make 1 1/2 cups of yogurt cheese, line a colander with a large cotton towel or double thickness of cheesecloth, and place the colander in the sink. Pour in 4 1/2 cups low-fat yogurt. After 15 minutes, transfer the colander to a bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 24 hours or overnight. Gathering the edges of the towel together, gently squeeze out any remaining liquid. Transfer the yogurt cheese to a separate container. Refrigerate until ready to use. Keeps 1 week.