Plum Ruffle Pie
To save time, this plum pie uses store-bought phyllo dough to create the crust. The phyllo ruffles give an airy look to the pie while also adding delicious flake and crunch. A light dusting of confectioners' sugar finishes the show-stopping dessert.
Gallery
Credit: Photography / Fred Hardy, Styling / Ruth Blackburn / Audrey Davis
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1 slice
Per Serving:
263 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 53.3g; dietary fiber 2.4g; sugars 30.5g; fat 4.1g; saturated fat 1.1g; cholesterol 3.8mg; vitamin a iu 436.3IU; vitamin c 11.5mg; folate 24mcg; calcium 13.1mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 10.1mg; potassium 190.8mg; sodium 152.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:
1 fruit, 2 1/2 other carbohydrate, 1 fat