Plum Ruffle Pie

To save time, this plum pie uses store-bought phyllo dough to create the crust. The phyllo ruffles give an airy look to the pie while also adding delicious flake and crunch. A light dusting of confectioners' sugar finishes the show-stopping dessert.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gallery

Credit: Photography / Fred Hardy, Styling / Ruth Blackburn / Audrey Davis

Recipe Summary test

active:
1 hr
total:
3 hrs
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Plum Filling
Crust

Directions

  • Position oven rack in the lower third of the oven and set a baking sheet on it; preheat to 400 degrees F. Coat a 9-inch pie pan with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Toss plums with lemon juice in a large bowl. Combine granulate sugar, flour, cinnamon and ginger in a small bowl; add to the plums and toss to coat evenly.

  • Combine butter and oil in a small bowl. Unroll phyllo onto a baking sheet or a clean, dry surface; keep covered with wax paper and a slightly damp kitchen towel to prevent dough from drying out. Center one sheet in the pie pan, letting edges of phyllo hang over the sides. Sprinkle the phyllo in the pan with 1/2 teaspoon of the butter/oil mixture. Brushing from the center toward the edge, use a pastry brush to distribute the mixture evenly. Sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon breadcrumbs. Repeat with 7 more sheets of phyllo, setting each sheet down at a 45 degrees angle to the previous one. Over the eighth layer, sprinkle all the remaining breadcrumbs. (Reserve the remaining 2 teaspoons of the butter/oil mixture and the ninth phyllo sheet.)

  • Spoon the plum filling into the crust. Lift an overhanging corner of phyllo, twist it once near its base, and set it gently onto the filling with the fluted point ruffling up. Continue twisting the remaining corners in the same fashion; the first few twists should be set toward the center of the pie to allow room near the edge of the pan for the final twists. (If two layers stick together, simply twist both together.) When you are done, there will be a small circle of uncovered filling at the center of the pie. Tuck any leftover drapes into the sides of the pan.

  • Cut the last phyllo sheet in half lengthwise, then in half crosswise. Pinch at the center of each quarter, gathering it to form a tuft, and set lightly, with the Pinched end down, in center of pie. (Do not worry if some of the plum filling is still visible between the tufts; this allows steam to escape.) Brush the phyllo ruffles carefully with the remaining butter/oil mixture.

  • Place the pie pan on the preheated baking sheet and bake for 10 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees F and continue baking until the pastry is golden brown and the filling is bubbling, 50 to 60 minutes. (If the ruffles become too dark before the filling is done, cover loosely with foil, shiny side up.)

  • Transfer the pie to a wire rack and let cool to room temperature. Dust with confectioners' sugar just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 slice
Per Serving:
263 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 53.3g; dietary fiber 2.4g; sugars 30.5g; fat 4.1g; saturated fat 1.1g; cholesterol 3.8mg; vitamin a iu 436.3IU; vitamin c 11.5mg; folate 24mcg; calcium 13.1mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 10.1mg; potassium 190.8mg; sodium 152.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 fruit, 2 1/2 other carbohydrate, 1 fat

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 11/10/2021