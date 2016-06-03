Honey-Crunch Ice Cream

Drizzle with a little caramel sauce for an even tastier treat.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

total:
3 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
6

Ingredients

Honey crunch
Ice cream

Directions

  • To make honey crunch: Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat a small baking pan with nonstick cooking spray.

  • Mix honey, butter, milk, brown sugar and vanilla in a small bowl until blended. With a fork, stir in Grape-Nuts until well coated. Spread in a thin layer in the prepared baking pan. Bake, stirring once or twice, for 5 minutes, or until the cereal has darkened and bubbling has subsided. Spread on a plate and let cool completely. Break up any large clumps and set aside.

  • To make ice cream: Mix milk, condensed milk and vanilla in a large bowl until blended. Refrigerate until cold, at least 2 hours or overnight.

  • Stir lemon juice and salt into the chilled ice cream mixture. Freeze in an ice-cream maker, following the manufacturer's directions. Halfway through freezing, when ice cream begins to thicken, sprinkle in the honey crunch and continue freezing. If necessary, let the ice cream harden in the freezer for 30 minutes before serving.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: The honey crunch can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days. Spoon the ice cream into a resealable plastic container and store in the freezer for up to 4 days.

Use Grape-Nuts to add low-fat crunch to other dessert recipes and toppings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
268 calories; protein 7.6g; carbohydrates 51.6g; dietary fiber 0.4g; sugars 48.2g; fat 2.7g; saturated fat 1.6g; cholesterol 16.3mg; vitamin a iu 352.5IU; vitamin c 1mg; folate 17.2mcg; calcium 242.1mg; iron 1.4mg; magnesium 55.9mg; potassium 731.2mg; sodium 221.3mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
Exchanges:

3 1/2 other carbohydrate, 1/2 fat
