Jamaican Jerk Rub

A trip to Jamaica may not be in your sights, but you can enjoy the island's best known dish--jerk chicken--with this hot and spicy rub. Habañero and Scotch bonnet chiles are extremely hot. Wash your hands thoroughly after working with them (or wear gloves) and be careful not to touch your eyes.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

total:
10 mins
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Toast allspice, cinnamon, nutmeg and thyme in a small skillet over medium-low heat, stirring frequently, until fragrant, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a blender or food processor. Add scallions, garlic, chiles, rum, orange juice, salt and pepper; blend to a smooth paste.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 teaspoon
Per Serving:
11 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 2g; dietary fiber 0.6g; sugars 0.4g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 104.3IU; vitamin c 11.1mg; folate 4.8mcg; calcium 15.4mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 3.6mg; potassium 41.7mg; sodium 98.8mg.
Exchanges:

free food
