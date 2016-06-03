Salmon Potato Cakes

These crispy salmon potato cakes come together quickly when you use shortcut ingredients like canned salmon and frozen hash browns. Serve these cakes with your favorite dipping sauce or over a bed of leafy greens.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

Credit: Photography / Jennifer Causey, Styling / Chelsea Zimmer / Kay Clarke

30 mins
2

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Partially mash potatoes in a bowl with a fork until they begin to hold together. Add salmon, egg white, mayonnaise, capers, scallion, salt and pepper. Shape the mixture into 4 cakes, each about 1/2 inch thick.

  • Heat oil in an ovenproof nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the salmon cakes and cook until browned on the bottom, 4 to 5 minutes. Carefully turn the cakes over with a spatula and transfer the pan to the oven. Bake until heated through and golden brown on the second side, 5 to 7 minutes.

Tips

Ingredient note: Wild-caught salmon from the Pacific (Alaska, California, Washington and Oregon) is considered the best choice for the environment. For more information, visit Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch (mbayaq.org/cr/seafoodwatch.asp).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
323 calories; protein 24.3g; carbohydrates 30.5g; dietary fiber 2.5g; sugars 0.6g; fat 12.6g; saturated fat 2.4g; cholesterol 64.9mg; vitamin a iu 95.5IU; vitamin c 14.4mg; folate 12.9mcg; calcium 182.8mg; iron 2.3mg; magnesium 22mg; potassium 501.3mg; sodium 762.3mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

2 starch, 3 lean meat, 1 fat

