Tuna & Bean Salad in Pita Pockets

Dressing tuna salad with lemon and olive oil lends a bright, fresh note that's a great alternative to mayo. Beans add appealing texture and fabulous nutrition.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 1996

  • With a chef's knife, mash garlic and salt into a paste. Transfer to a bowl. Whisk in lemon juice, oil and crushed red pepper. Add beans, tuna and arugula; toss to mix. Season with pepper.

  • Cut a quarter off each pita to open the pocket. (Save the trimmings to make pita crisps.) Line the centers with lettuce. Fill with tuna/bean salad and red onion slices

Note: Chunk light tuna, which comes from the smaller skipjack or yellowfin, has less mercury than canned white albacore tuna. The FDA/EPA advises that women who are or might become pregnant, nursing mothers and young children consume no more than 6 ounces of albacore a week; up to 12 ounces of canned light tuna is considered safe.

442 calories; protein 26.4g; carbohydrates 66.4g; dietary fiber 14.7g; sugars 1.7g; fat 9.9g; saturated fat 1.5g; cholesterol 15.3mg; vitamin a iu 854.6IU; vitamin c 8.4mg; folate 184.7mcg; calcium 135.7mg; iron 5.9mg; magnesium 129.7mg; potassium 817mg; sodium 687mg; thiamin 0.5mg.
4 1/2 starch, 1/2 vegetable, 3 lean meat, 1 1/2 fat
