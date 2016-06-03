Skillet Rice with Shrimp

This one-skillet supper is ready to serve in just 40 minutes--perfect for hurried weeknights.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 1996

total:
40 mins
Servings:
4

  • Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add onions, bell pepper and garlic; cook, stirring with a wooden spoon, until the onions are soft, 3 to 5 minutes. Add rice to the skillet and cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute.

  • Stir in tomatoes and their juices, broth, Worcestershire sauce, thyme and salt. Once the mixture begins to bubble and simmer, reduce the heat to low and cover the pan. Cook until the rice is tender and most of the liquid has been absorbed, about 20 minutes.

  • Gently stir in shrimp, peas and parsley. Cover and cook until the shrimp are heated through, 3 to 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper before serving. Pass your favorite hot sauce alongside.

Per Serving:
381 calories; protein 23.7g; carbohydrates 58.2g; dietary fiber 4.8g; sugars 7g; fat 5.5g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 142.9mg; vitamin a iu 1737.8IU; vitamin c 50.9mg; folate 210.2mcg; calcium 132.6mg; iron 4.6mg; magnesium 72.8mg; potassium 650.8mg; sodium 1358.2mg; thiamin 1mg.
2 starch, 3 vegetable, 3 lean meat, 1 fat
