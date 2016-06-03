Skillet Rice with Shrimp
This one-skillet supper is ready to serve in just 40 minutes--perfect for hurried weeknights.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 1996
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
381 calories; protein 23.7g; carbohydrates 58.2g; dietary fiber 4.8g; sugars 7g; fat 5.5g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 142.9mg; vitamin a iu 1737.8IU; vitamin c 50.9mg; folate 210.2mcg; calcium 132.6mg; iron 4.6mg; magnesium 72.8mg; potassium 650.8mg; sodium 1358.2mg; thiamin 1mg.
Exchanges:
2 starch, 3 vegetable, 3 lean meat, 1 fat