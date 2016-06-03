Smoked Salmon Cream Cheese

Tangy horseradish flavors this smoked salmon cream cheese. Serve it spread on rice crackers for an impromptu cocktail party snack.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 1996

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
10 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Blend cream cheese, smoked salmon, chives (or scallions), horseradish and pepper in a small bowl.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 tablespoons
Per Serving:
62 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 2.5g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 1.8g; fat 4.5g; saturated fat 2.6g; cholesterol 16.1mg; vitamin a iu 176.3IU; vitamin c 0.5mg; folate 6.6mcg; calcium 43.7mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 3.5mg; potassium 81.4mg; sodium 130.9mg.
Exchanges:

1 fat
