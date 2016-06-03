Curried Chutney Cream Cheese

Chutney, currants and curry powder flavor reduced-fat cream cheese. Try it as a spread for your chicken sandwich.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 1996

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
10 mins
Servings:
11

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Blend cream cheese, chutney, currants and curry powder in a small bowl.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 tablespoons
Per Serving:
64 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 7.5g; dietary fiber 0.5g; sugars 6.3g; fat 3.2g; saturated fat 1.9g; cholesterol 11.1mg; vitamin a iu 168.8IU; vitamin c 2mg; folate 5.4mcg; calcium 36.8mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 5.7mg; potassium 116mg; sodium 76mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 other carbohydrate, 1 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022