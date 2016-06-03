Cranberry-Apricot Cream Cheese
Stir cranberries and apricots into reduced-fat cream cheese for a touch of sweetness. Spread on whole-grain crackers for a quick snack.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 1996
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:2 tablespoons
Per Serving:
74 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 10.3g; dietary fiber 0.7g; sugars 7.5g; fat 3.2g; saturated fat 1.9g; cholesterol 11.1mg; vitamin a iu 184.2IU; vitamin c 0.5mg; folate 4mcg; calcium 36.6mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 1.7mg; potassium 120.6mg; sodium 78.2mg.
Exchanges:
1/2 fruit, 1 fat