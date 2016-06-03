Salsa Cream Cheese

Salsa and cumin spice up plain-old cream cheese for a more interesting bagel spread. Try using it on a whole-wheat tortilla with turkey, lettuce and tomato for lunch.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 1996

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
10 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Put salsa in a strainer and press out most of the liquid. Chop the salsa. Blend with cream cheese and cumin.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 tablespoons
Per Serving:
67 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 4.5g; dietary fiber 0.6g; sugars 2.9g; fat 4.4g; saturated fat 2.6g; cholesterol 15.3mg; vitamin a iu 311IU; vitamin c 0.6mg; folate 6.7mcg; calcium 53.2mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 7.1mg; potassium 161.2mg; sodium 327.8mg.
Exchanges:

1 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022