Vegetable Cream Cheese

Chopped vegetables add crunch to plain old cream cheese. Try spreading it on your morning bagel or on whole-grain crackers for an afternoon snack.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 1996

total:
10 mins
Servings:
16

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Blend all ingredients in a small bowl.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
32 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 1.6g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 0.9g; fat 2.3g; saturated fat 1.5g; cholesterol 7.5mg; vitamin a iu 411.4IU; vitamin c 0.7mg; folate 1.4mcg; calcium 17mg; magnesium 0.6mg; potassium 10.8mg; sodium 71.5mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 fat
