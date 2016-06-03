Creamy Goat Cheese Sauce

Rating: 2 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

Serve this creamy goat cheese sauce over steamed asparagus.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 1996

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
30 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine buttermilk and goat cheese in a blender; blend on low speed until smooth. With the motor running, drizzle in olive oil. Transfer the dressing to a small bowl and stir in thyme, pepper and crushed garlic. Season with salt. Chill until ready to serve. Remove garlic clove before serving.

    Advertisement

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
39 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 0.6g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 0.5g; fat 3.3g; saturated fat 1.3g; cholesterol 3.7mg; vitamin a iu 79.6IU; vitamin c 0.2mg; folate 1.4mcg; calcium 23mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 2.4mg; potassium 19mg; sodium 88.3mg.
Exchanges:

Free Food

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 10/26/2021