Fresh Tomato Sauce with Saffron
Try serving this saffron-infused tomato sauce over hot asparagus.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 1996
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Tip: To peel a tomato, cut an “X” in the bottom, drop it in boiling water for a few seconds. Remove with a slotted spoon and let cool briefly; the skin will peel off readily.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
13 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 0.6g; dietary fiber 0.2g; sugars 0.3g; fat 0.8g; saturated fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 138.3IU; vitamin c 2.3mg; folate 2.7mcg; calcium 2.8mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 2.1mg; potassium 37.9mg; sodium 37.1mg.
Exchanges:
Free Food