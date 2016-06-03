Fresh Tomato Sauce with Saffron

Try serving this saffron-infused tomato sauce over hot asparagus.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 1996

30 mins
12

Directions

  • Heat oil in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add garlic and stir until lightly colored, about 30 seconds. Add saffron and stir for 5 seconds more. Stir in broth and sherry and simmer until reduced to 2 tablespoons, about 5 minutes. Transfer sauce to a small bowl and set aside to cool.

  • Just before serving, stir in tomatoes and parsley. Season with salt and pepper.

Tip: To peel a tomato, cut an “X” in the bottom, drop it in boiling water for a few seconds. Remove with a slotted spoon and let cool briefly; the skin will peel off readily.

13 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 0.6g; dietary fiber 0.2g; sugars 0.3g; fat 0.8g; saturated fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 138.3IU; vitamin c 2.3mg; folate 2.7mcg; calcium 2.8mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 2.1mg; potassium 37.9mg; sodium 37.1mg.
Free Food
