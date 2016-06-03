Raspberries & Cream Squares
A shortbread base is topped with raspberries swirled with a lemony yogurt “cream.”
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
116 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 23g; dietary fiber 0.9g; sugars 15.3g; fat 1.6g; saturated fat 0.5g; cholesterol 12.3mg; vitamin a iu 58.6IU; vitamin c 3.3mg; folate 20.5mcg; calcium 45.5mg; iron 0.4mg; magnesium 10.2mg; potassium 149.1mg; sodium 73.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:
1 1/2 other carbohydrate