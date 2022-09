This was quick and delicious. I peeled and chopped the squash before work in the morning and quickly threw this together for friends after work. I used leftover turkey stock from thanksgiving but I’m sure it would have been great with any kind of stock or boullion. I was keeping it gluten free for a friend with allergies so served it with corn quesadillas. I did use a masher to break up some of the squash to give it a little thickness so it was more like a stew and I added some liquid from red chilies I was soaking for another recipe. Really though the recipe is great as is. I appreciate that it’s a good base and accommodates additions well. Will definitely make again.